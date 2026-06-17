Bully Ray Thinks This WWE NXT Star Can Become The Kurt Angle Of The Women's Division

Bully Ray has predicted that a "WWE NXT" star could follow in Kurt Angle's footsteps and become the women's division's equivalent of the Olympic gold medalist.

WWE has pushed a few wrestlers with an amateur wrestling background to emulate Angle, including Chad Gable and the now-retired Jason Jordan. Ray argued on "Busted Open" that "NXT's" Kendal Grey has the talent to replicate Angle's achievements in WWE and even surpass Charlotte Flair in the women's division.

"There's a bigger name down in NXT that is going to be an absolute star on the main roster and she will become the Kurt Angle of the women. And if there was ever somebody out there who I thought could surpass Charlotte Flair when it came to athletic ability in the ring and the potential to win championships, it is Kendal Grey. Kendal Grey is a fu**ing stud. She is amazing at what she does. Every time I watch a Kendal Grey match, I am completely invested. You talk about the credibility of being a wrestler's wrestler, along with the look, the presentation, the promo. Kendall is going to be a very, very big deal major player," he said.

Ray believes that all of Grey's opponents have to rise to her level in the ring, highlighting how she has brought her amateur wrestling background into her in-ring performances. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he has been a fan of the young "NXT" star for a long time, appreciating the small things she does when she steps into the ring.

Grey, the former Evolve Women's Champion, views Angle as one of her heroes and has said that she would like to be the "female Kurt Angle" in WWE. The 24-year-old star, who moved to the "NXT" brand from Evolve earlier this year, is in no hurry to leave the developmental brand for the main roster, stating that she still has a lot to learn before joining the big leagues.