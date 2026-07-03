Matt Cardona Begs Danhausen To Uncurse His WWE Win-Loss Record

This past January, fans were thrilled to see Matt Cardona finally return to WWE on a full-time basis after a five-year hiatus from the company, but during the last six months, the "Indy God" has struggled to find himself in the win column. In singles action this year, Cardona has a 1-7 record on "WWE SmackDown," with his only victory coming against Kit Wilson in his first match since he signed a new contract. After being down on his luck, Cardona has started to become friends with one of the most popular WWE characters today, Danhausen, and during a recent interview with "TheSportster," he begged the former AEW star to uncurse him so he can begin winning again.

"He uncursed the Knicks and look, they won the NBA finals. I'm another New Yorker and my win-loss record since coming back to WWE has not been the best. So Danhausen, if you're listening, please uncurse me."

Cardona also provided his thoughts on Danhausen's rise in popularity since he debuted at the Elimination Chamber this past February, explaining that he's not surprised by his success due to his work ethic.

"I mean, Danhausen is a guy that I've known for a few years now. I saw him bust his butt for years on the independents, make a name for himself. I was so impressed and I knew that if he ever got an opportunity in WWE, he would knock it out of the park. And look, the numbers speak for itself. He's one of the top, if not the top merch seller right now in WWE. He's all over not only social media, but all over the news with the Knicks ... it's wild to see what Danhausen has done, but it doesn't shock me one bit."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TheSportster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.