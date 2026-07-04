Rey Fenix Still AAA Crusierweight Champ After Breathless WWE SmackDown Defense

Rey Fenix is still AAA Cruiserweight Champion after a high-flying, fast-paced defense against El Hijo del Vikingo on "WWE SmackDown." It was Fenix's third successful defense of his AAA gold on the blue brand in recent weeks.

Vikingo tried to get a fast victory with a roll-up to Fenix shortly after the bell rang. Fenix tried to take out his challenger with a cross body from the top rope, and couldn't get the pin, though he briefly had control of the match. Fenix went for a baseball slide, but Vikingo caught him in the ring skirt. He delivered a slide of his own and hit a springboard asai moonsault to the champion on the outside.

Back in the ring, Fenix hit Vikingo with a kick to the back of the head after walking the top rope, then connected with a frog splash. Vikingo tried to get his momentum back with a meteora in the corner, then a hurricanrana off the top rope.

The champion met Vikingo on the ropes, but Vikingo moved to the ring post, where he hit another big hurricanrana. The champion was able to get out of the way of Vikingo's springboard 450. Fenix hit a Mexican Muscle Buster to retain the cruiserweight title.