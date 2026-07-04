Sami Zayn Set To Defend WWE Title On Raw In Chicago

Sami Zayn will defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on "WWE Raw" in Chicago on Monday.

Zayn opened "WWE SmackDown" for the first time since his surprise win over Rhodes and Gunther at Night of Champions, becoming WWE Champion for the first time after pinning Rhodes.

He said that no one would ever be able to take away the fact he is a WWE Champion, Grand Slam Champion, and WrestleMania main eventer away from him. But then Rhodes made his entrance to interrupt him.

At first, Rhodes congratulated Zayn before being asked what he actually wanted. Before he could answer, Jey Uso made his entrance and called his shot at the title, saying he needed to bring it back to the Bloodline.

Rhodes said they were here to discuss his rematch and couldn't believe Uso was running errands for Roman Reigns again. But then Zayn shut them both down and told them to stay away from him.

Acting General Manager Adam Pearce then came out to announce that Zayn had no say in the matter, and there would be a Number One Contendership match between Rhodes and Uso in the main event. The winner of which will go on to challenge Zayn on Monday.

In the main event, Rhodes went on to beat Uso and claim his one-on-one rematch, setting up what could be his fourth WWE Championship win in just three days time.