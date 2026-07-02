WWE Marketing Team Concerned With Secrecy Around Sami Zayn Title Situation

To the surprise of many fans, Sami Zayn walked out of Night of Champions as the brand new Undisputed WWE Champion. According to a new report, that same feeling extended to figures inside multiple departments of WWE as well.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reports that WWE kept knowledge of Zayn's planned title win on a tight leash internally, so much so that only those that "need[ed] to know" were made aware of it ahead of time. One employee told the outlet that this approach has caused a sense of worry, especially if that level of secrecy becomes the new standard in WWE. In the event that it does, the employee cited the possibility of jobs becoming more difficult to do in the company.

Within WWE's marketing department, WrestleVotes on Fightful Select further noted that, as of July 1, instructions about updating the 2026 SummerSlam art materials to reflect Zayn's championship status had yet to come in to them. This year's SummerSlam event will emanate from Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and 2, with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, Liv Morgan, and IYO SKY already advertised for PLE matches. Current promotional posters also feature Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and CM Punk.

Following his win at Night of Champions, Zayn will defend his title on the July 6 edition of "WWE Raw." Spoilers from this week's early "WWE SmackDown" tapings revealed Zayn's upcoming challenger, but for those waiting to find out live, all will be known as "SmackDown" airs in its usual time slot tomorrow.