Oba Femi And Brock Lesnar To Battle In Huge Stipulation Match At WWE SummerSlam

Oba Femi's in-ring celebration of his King of the Ring victory to open Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" ended with him finding himself in a SummerSlam match, but not the championship match he earned with the tournament win at Clash of Champions. Femi and Lesnar agreed to a Hell in a Cell match to presumably end their feud on Lesnar's home turf of Minneapolis at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Femi opened the show, but before he could announce which champion he would be challenging, Lesnar's music hit, and he walked down to the ring with Paul Heyman. Lesnar congratulated Femi on the King of the Ring victory, as he once held that title. He also said that Heyman told him how Femi has been calling him names like "coward" and "b****" behind his back.

Lesnar told Femi, "you know what they say, talk s***, get hit," and low-blowed "The Ruler" before hitting him with a F5. Before Lesnar could get too far up the ramp, Femi was back on his feet and on the microphone. He said this is exactly what Lesnar always does, show up, hit the F5, and leave. Femi said that Lesnar believes he calls him names behind his back, but Lesnar was in front of him now, and he's "still a b****."

Femi said they could play the "cat and rat" game forever, or they could settle the score at SummerSlam. The men are tied one win each, as Femi won big against "The Beast" at WrestleMania 42, and Lesnar got his win back at Clash in Italy.

Lesnar accepted the challenge, but said it was on one condition. He wants a Hell in a Cell match in Minneapolis. In a backstage segment shortly after with Femi, General Adam Pearce appeared to make the match official.