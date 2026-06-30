WWE SmackDown Spoilers From 6/29 Post-Raw Taping Reportedly Revealed

The "WWE SmackDown" following Night of Champions was taped at this week's "WWE Raw," with the fallout from Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Championship win unfolding on the show.

This coming week's "SmackDown" was taped, possibly because WWE gave its stars the July 4 weekend off, with the show in Atlantic City opening with Zayn, according to "PWInsider." The new champion addressed the crowd to a polarized reaction before being interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who congratulated Zayn, after which Zayn seemingly offered him a title shot. However, a potential Rhodes-Zayn match was derailed by the arrival of Jey Uso, who also congratulated Zayn before asking for a shot at the title. Acting "SmackDown" General Manager Adam Pearce, who was filling in for Nick Aldis after Aldis was placed on administrative leave following his confrontation with GUNTHER, then set up a match between Rhodes and Uso, with the winner set to face Zayn on next week's Raw. Later on the show, Zayn remonstrated with Pearce as he didn't want to defend his title on "Raw."

There were also backstage segments involving Danhausen and the trio of The Miz, Matt Cardona, and Kit Wilson, and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The show featured a title match as Rey Fenix successfully defended the AAA World Cruiserweight title against El Hijo del Vikingo, while the Jade Cargill-led group defeated Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Charlotte Flair in a six-woman tag team match.

The main event saw Rhodes go toe-to-toe with his former tag team partner, Jey Uso, with Rhodes getting the better of the former World Heavyweight Champion to secure his rematch with Zayn on Raw.