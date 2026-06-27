Sami Zayn Wins WWE Championship, Beats Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER At Night Of Champions

For the first time in his WWE career, Sami Zayn has won a world title, capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions by rolling up Cody Rhodes, as GUNTHER looked on. The show then went off the air with Zayn celebrating in the ring and on the ramp. With the win, Zayn becomes a Grand Slam Champion, having previously held the tag championship as well as the United States and Intercontinental belts.

The Triple Threat match began with Rhodes and Zayn getting GUNTHER out of the way early, and they began squaring off in the ring until the Austrian got back on his feet and pulled Zayn out of the ring. GUNTHER gained control of the match for a little while, delivering offense to Rhodes on the mat while Zayn struggled to make an impact. Zayn's distraction proved enough to give Rhodes the upper hand, and he took down both of his opponents in quick succession before attempting a pin attempt on Zayn, which wasn't enough.

Rhodes and GUNTHER then began to exchange offense in the ring, with Rhodes attempting another failed pin attempt before GUNTHER tried one of his own that was broken up by Zayn. GUNTHER and Zayn began to fight on the outside before Zayn returned to the ring and landed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Rhodes, though it wasn't enough to pin the champion. GUNTHER pulled Zayn out of the ring before he could land his finisher on Rhodes, and then took Zayn's place beating up on the champ.

A few minutes later, Rhodes nearly pinned GUNTHER before Zayn pulled the referee out of the ring mid-count. Those two had a brief face-off as GUNTHER rolled out of the ring to recover. Zayn and Rhodes then exchanged a series of strikes but GUNTHER interrupted Zayn's pin attempt and landed a power bomb on both men. However, Zayn successfully countered GUNTHER into a pin attempt, with the Austrian barely able to kick out, and all three men lay on the mat recovering.