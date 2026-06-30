WWE Places Nick Aldis On 'Administrative Leave' After Kayfabe Altercation With GUNTHER

"SmackDown" General Manager has been put on "administrative leave" following a physical altercation with GUNTHER following Night of Champions.

During "Raw", Michael Cole announced that both men have been sent home and that Aldis has been put on administrative leave and is "under investigation". After losing to Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, GUNTHER was irate. Backstage, GUNTHER accused Aldis of screwing him over in Europe and now in Saudi Arabia. Aldis warned "The Ring General" not to put his hands on him. GUNTHER told Aldis he was jealous of him and his position before calling him "a failed wrestler". Aldis warned him again not to touch him before shoving GUNTHER. GUNTHER grabbed him by the shirt and tie. They shoved one another and had to be separated by agents.

"Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce will be in charge of both shows. It is unclear how long the "investigation" will last and if GUNTHER is free to return to the next episode of "SmackDown".