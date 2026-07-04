AEW's Jeff Jarrett Praises 'Authentic' Women's Owen Hart Cup Story

In one of the co-main events from this year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final saw "The CEO" Mercedes Mone score her second consecutive victory. Though she came out the overall winner, her opponent, Maya World, was viewed and awarded with her own trophy, as the "Most Valuable Player" in that match, according to Jeff Jarrett.

"In six months, she signed and in one of three main events...she's wrestling Mercedes, her idol, and they didn't do a six, eight, ten minute match. They went all out...I applaud that young lady in so many different ways...She rose to the occasion," the Hall of Famer said on his "My World" podcast. "There was a storyline in that match. There was drama. There was athleticism. There were near falls that just got you mostly invested. I thought it was fantastic."

World may still be young and fresh in the industry, but she has already carved a name for herself. Not only did she stand in opposition against her idol in Mone, but she also succeeded her mentor Athena to get to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup. A believer in World, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently commented on World's meteoric rise, saying that the 23-year-old star has done an excellent job at making the most out of any opportunity that comes her way. He even called her the "most underrated star" on his roster. He, like many others, looks forward to what she can accomplish yet in her illustrious early career. As for Mone, she is on her way to All In: London in late August for her shot at the AEW Women's World Championship, currently held by the "Toxic Spider" Thekla.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.