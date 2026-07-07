WWE HOFer Diamond Dallas Page Says AEW Champion Takes Things 'Too Far' Sometimes

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has seen a lot of people do some outrageous things during his time in the wrestling business. However, DDP believes that a current AEW champion can take things too far when provoked. That champion is none other than the current AEW World Champion MJF, someone who DDP has come face-to-face with on AEW television all the way back in 2019, but 2019 wasn't the first time he had met MJF, and during a recent interview with "Wrestling Life Online," DDP compared MJF to another WWE Hall of Famer.

"Sometimes he takes it too far you know. There's stuff even Roddy Piper wouldn't do back in the day. Max–you know, Piper was stabbed and Piper got shot, I mean Piper got heat, and Max, in a time where you don't think you can get heat gets heat." DDP went on to recall a story about MJF from the first Rock N' Rager at Sea cruise hosted by Chris Jericho, where the current AEW World Champion spat in a comedian's coffee, asked him what did he want, and adjusted the price of his autographed to being the most expensive of the cruise.

With all of that said, DDP has high praise for MJF, and is happy that the "Salt of the Earth" has even taken some inspiration from DDPYoga. "The look, he's got the rep, he's got the work, so it's going to be fun, and he's doing enough stuff right now to heal his body as well too you know? He's doing a lot of the stuff that, you know, I preach about, and I'm just happy that he's doing it to feel better and have a long, long relationship with the fans."

Please credit "Wrestling Life Online" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.