DDP Heaps Praise On AEW Star's Commitment To Character

AEW's MJF may be many things, including Adam Cole's new best friend and the current AEW World Champion, but he's also someone who has long been known for keeping the art of kayfabe alive. As one of the most reviled heels in wrestling, until recently, MJF was known for staying in character even when away from the squared circle, keeping fans from getting a good look at the real MJF.

Someone who does believe he knows the real MJF, however, is Diamond Dallas Page. The former WCW Champion talked about his interactions with the AEW star in an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," and pulled back the curtain a bit on who MJF really is.

"I personally know that Max, MJF, would be pissed off at me for saying this, but he's the nicest guy," DDP said. "He really is, to me. But if he's out in the open, he's an a*****e. And it's not him being an a*****e, it's him living the gimmick. He could turn babyface in an instant, and he would be over even bigger, I think. But as a heel? Oh my god."

To give an idea of how committed MJF is to keeping the kayfabe facade up, DDP told a story about one time he and a friend of his met with MJF at an autograph signing.

"My buddy and I finally get up to the front, and we say 'Bro, we love your s**t,'" DDP said. "Now my buddy is drinking a coffee at the time. MJF grabbed his cup, took it, spit in it, gave it back to my buddy, and said, 'So what the f**k do you two want?' I mean, what a roar. But that's him, man. He is committed to the character."

