Volador Jr. Beats Former ROH Star For CMLL World Historic Middleweight Title

The reign of Flip Gordon is no more as Volador Jr. is the brand new CMLL World Historic Middleweight Champion.

Volador Jr. challenged Gordon for the title at Consejo Mundial De Lucha Libre's Vierne⁠s Espectacular event on July 3. The title bout saw a mix of high-flying and outside-the-ring action, with Gordon taking flight at different points with a 450 Splash, a Swanton Bomb, and springboard moonsault. Volador Jr. dodged the latter, then spiked Gordon with a Canadian Destroyer.

The physicality later spilled to the outside when Volador Jr. yanked Gordon to the floor. Moments after, Gordon whipped Volador Jr. over the barricade and into the crowd. Gordon himself followed in the same direction with a dive. Upon returning to the ring, Volador Jr. eventually picked up the win with another Canadian Destroyer, this time with an added bounce off the second rope.

With his victory, Volador Jr. begins his second reign as CMLL World Historic Middleweight Champion, having previously held the title for 45 days in 2012. Conversely, Gordon's first championship run comes to an end at a whopping 595 days.

Gordon, a former Ring of Honor star, initially claimed the CMLL championship by defeating Villano III Jr. in November 2024. During his reign, he successfully defended the title against Rocky Romero, Dragon Rojo Jr., and Volador Jr.

CMLL Vierne⁠s Espectacular marked Volador Jr.'s third recent attempt at regaining the title. WWE's Finn Balor, then known as Prince Devitt, ended Volador Jr.'s first reign with it in March 2012 (match later aired that April).