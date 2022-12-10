Flip Gordon Reveals How Much ROH Contract Was Worth Before Release

Flip Gordon was on his way to becoming a million dollar man before Ring of Honor changed hands in April, leaving its talent to book work elsewhere.

On the latest episode of Sporstkeeda's "UnSKripted" podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Gordon revealed that ROH had signed him to a deal worth a million dollars back in 2020, when he re-signed with the company.

"Everybody says their 30s are great," Gordon, 30, said. "My goal was to be a millionaire by 30. I signed a million dollar contract with Ring of Honor before I was 30, but then I got fired and never got the full mill. I was close. I was close, I know."

In October 2021, a little more than a year after Gordon signed his million dollar deal, ROH released all of its talent while the promotion prepared for a rebranding in early 2022. Then in March 2022 it was announced that AEW owner Tony Khan would be purchasing the company.

"I was very blessed to get the opportunity in wrestling very early," Gordon said of the contract. "I had signed with Ring of Honor two years in, literally, that was my full-time job after being two years on the indies. I was a full-time wrestler for a little over five years and I'm just now a free agent for the first time, in April, since signing with Ring of Honor in 2017."

Since being released by ROH, Gordon has appeared in promotions such as WSW in Australia and the NWA. He recently made his debut in AAA in September.