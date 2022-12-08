Flip Gordon Believes Marty Scurll Deserves A Second Chance

Marty Scrull has become a shadowy presence in wrestling after a scandal involving a sexual encounter with an intoxicated teenage girl derailed his career. Still, Flip Gordon is speaking out in his defense and insisted that Scrull was deserving of a second chance.

The British-born Scrull's career halted in 2020 when he was accused of taking sexual advantage of a 16-year-old girl who was intoxicated while attending an IPW: UK show in 2015. Scurll released statements following the accusations, confirming the encounter took place but stating that he had believed it to be consensual.

Before the story emerged, Scurll was a prominent figure in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and his career peaks included the ROH World Television Championship and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. After the story broke, he was dropped by his promotions and has been persona non grata with the other major wrestling organizations. He has only been occasionally active in small indie leagues, such as the Battle Arts Professional Wrestling promotion in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

In an interview with "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," Gordon recalled being tag team partners with Scrull in Mexico and stated the two would be wrestling in an upcoming promotion in Costa Rica.

"I don't know if we're tagging down there, -if we're wrestling each or other wrestling different people, but we're both booked," he said. "I haven't seen the card. I think it's kind of a surprise."

Gordon identified Scrull as always having been a good friend since he came into wrestling.