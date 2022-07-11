In an eyebrow-raising move, a former WWE superstar has announced Marty Scurll — who was named in the Speaking Out Movement in 2020 — for his upcoming independent show.

Anthony Carelli, better known to pro wrestling fans as Santino Marella, runs the Battle Arts Professional Wrestling promotion in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Today on Twitter, Carelli confirmed that Scurll will be a part of one of the promotion’s upcoming events “in a way you’ve never seen him before!” A promo from Scurll himself was also embedded in the tweet. Scurll’s appearance is set to take place next month on August 13.

Scurll was accused of taking advantage of a 16-year-old girl who was intoxicated while attending an IPW:UK show — a promotion based in Scurll’s home country of England — in 2015. Scurll released two statements following the accusations, confirming the encounter took place but stating that he believed it was consensual.

Before the story was brought to light, Scurll was performing all over the world for prominent promotions such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He notably went on to capture the ROH World Television Championship and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship as a singles performer, as well as having tag team success with the Bullet Club by winning the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship with Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks). Scurll also had major success in his homeland, winning the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship and capturing the PROGRESS World Championship on two occasions.

Although a number of promotions have distanced themselves from him, Scurll is still currently active — albeit not wrestling as regularly — and has performed this year in Europe, the United States of America, and Mexico. His most recent recorded match came on June 26, where he was defeated by Mascara Dorado (formerly Gran Metalik in WWE) at a Mucha Lucha Atlanta event in Norcross, Georgia. According to Cagematch, the event was attended by over 1,000 fans.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]