Jeff Jarrett Recalls His Dad Getting Off On The Wrong Foot With TNA's Dixie Carter

In 2003, Dixie Carter was appointed President of TNA after Jerry Jarrett sold the majority of his shares in the promotion, with Carter going on to become an onscreen presence as well as a backstage fixture. In the past, Jerry's son Jeff Jarrett has been open about the problems he ended up having with Carter, but in a recent episode of his "My World" podcast, he recalled how his late father also wasn't on great terms with Carter.

Jarrett recalled the first time his father met Carter, noting that it was around the time that they had done two tapings in Huntsville, Alabama, when she arrived backstage with Andy Barton. "She came in, and she had – I'll say this – she had some good points, but, you know, she was very green and didn't understand, but she had some different perceptions," Jarrett recalled. He added that Carter even went up to Jarrett's father and told him that he was doing certain things wrong backstage. "I can remember her leaving and my dad just looking at me, going: 'Who the hell is that?' ... They never did get off on the right foot."

Not long ago, AJ Styles corroborated the friction that was felt backstage between Carter and Jarrett, explaining that Carter genuinely wanted to be a part of the writing team but couldn't see pro wrestling the way Jarrett did. Styles further recalled how the two would have disagreements, but in hindsight expressed that he sees where Jarrett was coming from and acknowledged how difficult and stressful it must have been for him having to deal with the things Carter pushed for in creative.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.