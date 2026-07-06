Ring Of Honor's Return To 2300 Arena Announced For Upcoming Pay-Per-View

AEW has a stacked summer of shows with "Dynamite: Beach Break", Redemption, Grand Slam: Mexico, and ALL IN: London. Sometimes ROH gets lost in the shuffle, but they have three pay-per-views a year themselves. Just nine days before ALL IN, ROH will have its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The Philadelphia Inquirer announced on Monday that ROH will return to the historic 2300 Arena on August 21. This will be the second consecutive year that Death Before Dishonor will be held at the famed arena. Tony Khan stated, "There's a great tradition of Ring of Honor wrestling in Philadelphia. It's very fitting that one of the most important shows every year in the Ring of Honor calendar, the great Death Before Dishonor event, is coming to Philadelphia."

At Supercard of Honor in May, Athena retained the ROH Women's World Championship in the first ever women's Survival of the Fittest match. Last week, she surpassed 1300 days as champion. Lee Moriarty is the longest reigning Men's Pure Champion at 710 days. Bandido has been the Men's World Champion for more than 450 days.

The 2300 Arena was home to ECW from 1993 to 2001. Last fall, AEW held a three week residency at the arena and had shows for Dynamite, Collision, and Death Before Dishonor.