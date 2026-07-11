Fallon Henley Praises WWE HOFer And Coach HBK

Despite being signed to WWE for five years, Fallon Henley was just called up to the main roster following WrestleMania 42 this past April, and she's immediately made an impact alongside Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid on "WWE SmackDown." However, the more time that Henley was given in "WWE NXT," the more she was able to learn from the brand's Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative, Shawn Michaels, who she praised during a recent appearance on "What Do You Wanna Talk About" with Cody Rhodes.

"Whenever we're having rehearsals, we do them a little bit more thorough than on main roster. But with that comes the ability for us to learn the why. The why's for everything because you can tell me to do something all day long, but if you don't tell me the why, it's not gonna stick in my brain. And I think that's something Shawn really takes the time to do is, especially when there's stories in the matches, why we're doing what we're doing. Because if you don't know the why, it's just not gonna click. So I think that's something that he was really able to help me and the girls kind of grab onto is the why and the how and the how to show it. So no, Shawn is an unbelievable bottle of knowledge."

While Henley applauded Michaels for his work in "NXT," Rhodes wanted to credit Paul "Triple H" Levesque for his work as WWE CCO over the last four years, especially when it comes to being honest about what matches will headline major shows, explaining that he gives the best story the main event spot, regardless if the feud is between men or women.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.