Fallon Henley Looks Back On Multiple WWE Tryouts

She may have only recently been called up to the main roster alongside her Fatal Influence stablemates, but Fallon Henley has had a long road to become a WWE star. Henley made her professional wrestling debut in 2017, but she told Cody Rhodes on an episode of "What Do You Want to Talk About?" that she never hit the independent scene as hard as she wanted to. She also described her multiple tryouts with WWE, three total.

"I think it was like 2019, 2020, and 2021. I think it was back-to-back-to-back, if I remember correctly," she said. "Then the second tryout I had, it was in the midst of COVID. So, it was very, very small. I think there was 10 of us, 12 of us. It was just girls... The very first taping of 'NXT' where they finally brought extras back in... I did tons of 'NXT' extra work. In the very first taping they had that they brought extras back, I had an enhancement match with Elektra Lopez."

Henley said she then showed up to the WWE Performance Center for a week of live practice shows, like an extended tryout. She said the first day she had a match but she got some disheartening news the next day, that WWE wanted her for a fourth tryout in December.

"I'm like, 'You know what. Whatever. I'm here. I'm just going to bust my a** the rest of the week," she said. "'Prove myself and I'll come back and I'll do the fourth tryout, no problem.' Finish the week, don't really hear anything. About two weeks later, I get the call. 'Do you want to be an 'NXT' Superstar?'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Want to Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.