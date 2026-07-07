The Vision Win Back WWE Tag Titles On Raw With Help From Maxxine Dupri

The Vision are once again WWE tag team champions, thanks to Maxxine Dupri.

In the opening match on "WWE Raw," the Street Profits defended their titles against Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. Early on, Breakker landed a moonsault on Ford. Ford landed a dropkick in response. Breakker turned Dawkins inside out with a clothesline. The Profits did a Doomsday Device on Theory, only for Breakker to break up the pin. Breakker sent Ford over the top rope.

Logan Paul slid in brass knuckles to Theory, but got caught by the ref. The ref was distracted and Paul slid another set of knucks to Breakker. Dawkins knocked the brass knucks out of his hands and Ford dove on him on the outside. Paul was screaming at the ref to turn around before Dawkins could use the other brass knuckles on Theory. Then Maxxine Dupri appeared and low-blowed Dawkins, which allowed Theory to get the pin. Following the match, Dupri jumped in Theory's arms and kissed him.

Prior to the match, Paul Heyman told The Vision to come back with something or don't come back to him at all. After the match, they ran into Heyman backstage. He told them this was only step one. He told Dupri that at least someone got something done tonight. They all piled in a car and Alpha Academy stood behind it, looking crestfallen.