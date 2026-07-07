Sol Ruca Defeats Raquel Rodriguez, Retains WWE Women's Intercontinental Title On Raw

Sol Ruca beat Raquel Rodriguez with a little help from IYO SKY to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship during "WWE Raw." Ruca was defending her title for the second time since dethroning Becky Lynch at Clash in Italy in August, having defeated Lyra Valkyria in June.

Rodriguez got the better of Ruca early on, grounding her high-flying opponent and exerting her strength advantage with a wristlock. Ruca found openings where she could be faster, kicking her opponent in the face, but found herself outmatched when Rodriguez ultimately got a hold of her.

Ruca did eventually get the better of her challenger, prompting Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez to emerge and interfere on her behalf. Even still, Ruca managed to survive while IYO SKY made her way down to the ring to fight off Morgan and Perez.

As SKY was on the apron, Rodriguez clapped eyes on her and charged. SKY delivered a moonsault from the apron onto Perez and Morgan standing at ringside, leaving Rodriguez in position for a Sol Snatcher from Ruca to secure the winning pinfall and title retention.