Dark Side Of The Ring's Evan Husney Says Name Is The Best And Worst Thing About The Show

For seven seasons, Dark Side of the Ring has told harrowing real life stories from the wrestling world. These stories are often told by the people who lived them or accounts given by those most closely connected to the stories. Dark Side of the Ring will kick off its new season on Tuesday, July 7 with a two-hour premiere about the history of TNA Wrestling. Next week, it'll return to its hour-long format with the conclusion of TNA's story.

On an episode of "Talk Is Jericho", the show's co-creator, Evan Husney said that calling the show "Dark Side of the Ring" is "the worst thing-slash-the-best-thing. It's spawned all these spinoff shows that have been very successful. That's worked out for us for sure, but it's also been maybe not the most accurate way to describe the show, especially as it evolved from season to season. We're basically just interested in telling human, emotional stories in wrestling. We want to humanize the people in this sport, entertainment, what have you because we felt for so many years it's so misunderstood and that people never took it seriously. They always brushed it off. It was always 'isn't it that fake thing?'" Husney said that they tried to get a scripted series and no one would take it seriously, but they felt people would relate to these stories, even if you aren't a fan. Husney admits that having dark side in the name makes people think it's an exposé and it's still something they fight against.

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