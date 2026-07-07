Chris Jericho's Father Helped Hide Him For Surprise AEW Return

Chris Jericho has opened up about the steps he and AEW took to make his return a surprise.

Jericho, after months of speculation around his future, made a return to AEW at the "AEW Dynamite" held in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba. In an interview with Renee Paquette, Jericho said that his father also played a role in it, with him picking him up from the tarmac at the private plane terminal.

"I mean, obviously we planned it for a while, so it was kind of months in the making. And I actually flew in on a private jet the night before because I didn't want anybody to see me. And it's funny because my dad picked me up, and he hadn't — I don't know if he'd ever been to a private plane terminal. You can actually drive onto the runway right up to the plane. He was like, 'I'm waiting at the gate here. Just come out to the gate.' I'm like, 'No, no one's supposed to see me. You got to come get me, man.' So he finally came, and I kind of hid," Jericho said. "Then I scanned the hotel lobby, that was not the TV hotel, and made sure there was nobody in there. Then basically I sat in the room for almost 24 hours. I didn't see any of my friends. I didn't even tell any of my friends that I was there."

Jericho revealed that his appearance was a surprise to everybody, with just a few knowing of his return to AEW.

"Tony [Khan] knew and a few other people, but even when I got picked up at the hotel, one of our drivers was like, 'I can't believe it's you. I was hoping it was you,'" Jericho added.

After arriving at the arena, Jericho waited in the car to avoid being seen and was driven behind Gorilla Position, arriving there just 30 seconds before making his appearance in the arena, live on "Dynamite."