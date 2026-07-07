NJPW Star Tiger Mask IV Officially Retires

As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. That was the case this morning in Tokyo, Japan, as long-time New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tiger Mask IV officially said goodbye to the ring, wrestling his final two matches against Rocky Romero and AEW/ROH star "Dynamite" Kid Tommy Billington. Tiger Mask emerged victorious over Romero, and then wrestled Billington to a draw, in a match that served as an homage to the legendary battles between the original Tiger Mask, Satoru Sayama, and Billington's uncle, "Dynamite Kid" Tom Billington.

That wasn't all, however, as New Japan pulled out all the stops to honor Tiger Mask in a lengthy post-match ceremony. Among those there to congratulate Tiger Mask on his career was fellow New Japan legend Jushin Thunder Liger, Japanese baseball legend Tatsunori Hara, and even Sayama himself, wearing his own Tiger Mask mask. Sayama's presence led to, arguably, the highlight of the ceremony, as he and Tiger Mask would lock up to wrestle, before then embracing.

It was a fitting end for the fourth Tiger Mask, who ironically inherited the mask outside of New Japan, beginning his run while working for Michinoku Pro Wrestling in 1995. It would take seven years before he would join New Japan in 2002, and he remained associated with the promotion for the rest of his career, winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship six times, the Best of the Super Juniors tournament twice, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice, once with Liger and once with Robbie Eagles.

With thirty one years under the mask, Tiger Mask IV had the longest tenure under the famous gimmick. Other than Sayama, other Tiger Mask's included All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Mitsuharu Misawa, and former New Japan star and five time Junior Heavyweight Champion Koji Kanemoto. It is unclear if a new wrestler will take up the Tiger Mask mantle.