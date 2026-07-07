Kane Reflects On Infamous Match Overshadowing His WWE Title Win

At WWE King of the Ring 1998, Kane defeated "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in a First Blood match to win the WWE Championship. The match saw interference from both Mankind and The Undertaker after their own iconic Hell in a Cell match took place earlier that night. Kane's title reign lasted for only a single day before he lost the belt to Austin the very next episode of "WWE Raw."

Glenn Jacobs has since retired from his days as Kane, but in an appearance on the WWE Vault channel looking back at his career, he commented honestly on his brief reign. "Unfortunately, and I'm still upset about this to this day, Mick Foley overshadowed me that night," Jacobs joked. "That was also the night that Mick Foley – as Mankind – went flying off the top of the cell, then flying through the cell, so no one probably ever remembers that I also won the world championship that night!"

"I lost it the next day in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday Night 'Raw,' back to Stone Cold Steve Austin," Jacobs admitted. "And folks will say: 'Well, you only held it for a night.' Well, I mean, so did Andre the Giant. You know how many people actually win a championship throughout their career? Not that many. So that really was confirmation that I could be one of the top superstars in WWE." Jacobs would never again hold the WWE Championship throughout his reign, but would go on to have a run with the ECW Championship and later the World Heavyweight Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "WWE Vault," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.