Chris Jericho Says AEW Run Is Inspired By David Bowie

Late Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter David Bowie had a knack for reinventing his musical sound, fashion, and artistic persona every few years. In the world of pro wrestling, Chris Jericho has managed to draw from Bowie's essence, reinventing himself and sustaining his relevancy despite an over 35-year career.

During an interview on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Jericho admitted that he is directly inspired by the rock star. "I always go back to David Bowie, who was one of my biggest influences. He always changed and morphed and evolved; different personas, different characters, different looks," he noted.

In the latest attempt to change u[ his character up with his 2026 AEW return, Jericho also drew from another source. "I started thinking like, Metallica, The Black Album, right? It's just Metallica. The Beatles – the White Album – it's just The Beatles," Jericho explained. "At this point, you don't need 'Jericho, The Name of the Album.' It's like that Metallica record came out and you know what Metallica means to you. So, for me, I thought: 'Why don't I just make this the 'Self-Titled Album Era?' Just call it 'Jericho' and then you can have whatever memories from whatever era."

Jericho further noted that his current run is allowing him to draw from several different aspects of his pro wrestling career without contradicting the character he's currently portraying. "Everyone's wondering: 'Well, what's he up to? What's going on? Why isn't it Chris anymore? Of course he's still Chris, duh. Everyone knows you're still Chris!' Yeah, but you're talking about it. All I did was very simply just take one word away and make it just 'Jericho,' and suddenly it's the topic of conversation!" he pointed out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Close Up with Renee Paquette," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.