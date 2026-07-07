AEW's Tony Khan Explains Rationale Behind Spacing Out All In And All Out PPVs In 2026

ALL OUT is one of AEW's longest running pay-per-views and has typically been associated with Labor Day weekend. When ALL IN was added during the U.K. 's banking holiday at the end of August, it made for a quick turn around between pay-per-views. Last year, ALL IN temporarily moved to the U.S. while ALL OUT was held in Toronto in late September. AEW announced on Monday that ALL OUT will be September 26 in Chicago.

During an interview with Q101, Tony Khan made the pay-per-view announcement on air. The decision to make ALL OUT later in September was for fans to feel like they're getting a quality pay-per-view following ALL IN. They've had a lot of success running ALL IN over the U.K. bank holiday with four of AEW's top five gates coming from that weekend. Khan explained, "Given that huge success and how well that's gone for us, I think I want to make sure that the fans get the best possible experience at ALL OUT. So that means giving four weeks between these pay-per-views to fully build up and have about a month between AEW ALL IN and AEW ALL OUT." Fans know that ALL OUT has an incredible track record of delivering good results.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Q101 and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.