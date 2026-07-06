AEW Announces Date & Location For All Out 2026

AEW has had a busy day of announcements for upcoming pay-per-views. Earlier on Monday, it was announced that ROH's Death Before Dishonor will emanate from the historic 2300 Arena on August 21. They have a busy summer with the inaugural Redemption pay-per-view coming ahead of Grand Slam: Mexico and the return to Wembley Stadium for ALL IN: London.

They'll kick off their fall season of pay-per-views with ALL OUT. ALL OUT is often associated with Labor Day weekend, although the last time it was held over the holiday weekend was in 2024. This year's edition will take place on Saturday, September 26 at the NOW Arena in the Chicagoland area. Early Access Premium Seating begins on Tuesday with tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 13.

As announced by @Q101Chicago, #AEWAllOut is returning to the @NOW_Arena in Chicago on Saturday, September 26! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 7/13. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at https://t.co/h4nYfXgfqr pic.twitter.com/yEODAuiKv3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2026

The arena has hosted ALL OUT four times. Worlds End 2025 was held at the NOW Arena. NJPW's G1 Climax 36 will kick off at the arena on Saturday, July 11.