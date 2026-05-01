Additional Details On Rumored AEW Pay-Per-View To Debut This Summer

A new AEW pay-per-view is reportedly set to debut this summer, with rumors and reports swirling following the company trademarking the name "AEW Redemption." So far, nothing has been revealed about the possible event in an official capacity, but in a new report from Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a potential location for the July event has been revealed.

In addition to the rumor that Redemption will take place at the end of July, Meltzer wrote that those within AEW's competitor, WWE, believe that it will emanate from Montreal's Bell Centre. In a report on Friday, Fightful Select also wrote that more sources have "seemingly" confirmed that Redemption will be held at the venue in July, though exactly when in July wasn't mentioned.

Meltzer wrote that he had heard that possibility "weeks ago," despite the company not having as much success in the Canadian city as compared to Toronto. AEW All Out 2025 took place in Toronto, the first time the event traveled out of the Chicago area.

AEW's summer pay-per-view schedule will ramp up with the reported addition of Redemption. Next up on the docket is Double or Nothing, which will take place over Memorial Day weekend from the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, instead of its usual location of Las Vegas. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is then set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose on June 28, and following the reported Redemption show, All In London will return to Wembley Stadium on August 30.

The company has not announced dates or locations for All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, or Worlds End, which took place in September, October, November, and December, respectively, last year.