AEW Reportedly Planning To Introduce New Pay-Per-View In Summer 2026

With their latest pay-per-view now behind them, AEW has a full summer of shows on the docket ahead. According to a new report on "Wrestling Observer Radio," however, there is more to be announced.

"I guess they're gonna do a July pay-per-view," Dave Meltzer said.

"I think July is gonna be a pay-per-view called Redemption, I believe," Bryan Alvarez replied.

Meltzer is under the belief that Redemption will serve to set up many of the company's stories for its biggest show of the year, AEW All In. Before that, Double or Nothing is next and already has a big match announced with Konosuke Takeshita challenging Kazuchika Okada for the International Championship. Their joint show with NJPW, Forbidden Door, was also just announced for June. They've already confirmed that STARDOM and CMLL will also participate. The summer culminates with ALL IN, which is making its return to Wembley Stadium after being in the U.S. last year.

The fall schedule for AEW doesn't let up either. Following soon after All In is All Out, one of AEW's core pay-per-views. Additionally, Tony Khan has hinted that AEW talent will be involved in NJPW's prestigious G1 Climax tournament. It kicks off July 11 in Chicago and ends 16 days before ALL IN.