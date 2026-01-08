Tony Khan Hints At AEW Involvement In NJPW's G1 Climax Tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling has dominated professional wrestling headlines recently, from NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement match against rival, and current AEW talent, Kazuchika Okada, to the recent news that the company will open the G1 Climax in Chicago this summer. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the "Battleground Podcast" to talk all things wrestling, including his company's relationship with NJPW, and he alluded to the fact AEW stars could appear in the G1 come July.

"New Japan may come to me to book wrestlers into the tournament, but how they handle their business, that's completely New Japan's prerogative," he said. "But we may work together. I think there could potentially be involvement from AEW wrestlers. I believe there will be, based on our early talks, so I'm excited about that and the G1 coming this summer to America."

While Khan didn't hint at any names during the interview, several AEW talent have wrestled in the tournament over the years, including Jon Moxley, who competed in the 2019 G1 Climax after signing with Khan's company. Eddie Kingston competed in the 2023 tournament, making his debut in the G1, and triple-contracted wrestler Konosuke Takeshita made his G1 debut in 2024, and defeated EVIL to win the 2025 tournament. Takeshita went on to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, though he lost the gold last weekend to Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom.

When the G1 Climax kicks off at Chicago's NOW Arena on Saturday, July 11, it will mark only the second time the series has expanded outside of Japan. Dallas, Texas hosted the opening night of the tournament in 2019.

