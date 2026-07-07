WWE HOFer Ric Flair Victim Of Phishing Scam, Joe Rogan Issues Warning

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly the victim of a phishing scam, where scammers claimed to be representatives from Joe Rogan's podcast. Rogan took to "The Joe Rogan Experience," and clips of the podcast were posted by JOEPEDIA on YouTube, along with further explanation of the scam.

"I got to apologize to Ric Flair. He got scammed," Rogan said. "Some person reached out and said that they were representing this podcast and [said] that he was going to come on the podcast. I think, Tim Dillon, this happened to him, too. It didn't happen with him where they got him, but they send you an email saying that they're going to have you come on a podcast, but they need your bank information... What it really is, is that they're just going to empty your bank account."

In a clip from Dillion, who is a comedian and podcaster, he explained that he was asked to be on Amy Poehler's show, and knew something was up. Cameron Hanes, a guest on Rogan's podcast, said that he was contacted about appearing on Pat McAfee's show.

Rogan said he's not sure if Flair lost any money to the scammers, but apologized further. He said that unfortunately, there's nothing he can do other than warn people. Without giving away any details that scammers could mimic, Rogan said he has someone reach out to potential guests.

"The Nature Boy" has yet to address the scam on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Flair was recently the first guest on his daughter, Charlotte Flair's, new podcast under her real name, "Off The Pedestal with Ashley Fliehr."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Joe Rogan Experience" via JOEPEDIA on YouTube and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.