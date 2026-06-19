WWE Star Charlotte Flair To Host New Podcast

These days, it seems like everybody in professional wrestling has a podcast, from Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About" to "Kliq This" with Kevin Nash, and now 14-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is the next star to launch her own show.

On Wednesday, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself online sitting down with his daughter to record the first episode of "Off The Pedestal with Ashley Fliehr."

"Fun Day With The Queen! WOOOOO!"

Judging by some of Charlotte Flair's activity on social media since the announcement, a good portion of the podcast will be centered around self care and helping others with confidence, with the early merchandise for her new show featuring motivational messaging and quotes about believing in yourself. The 14-year veteran has also been using a butterfly as the main logo for the podcast, often posting and retweeting images of the insect with positive messages attached to them. Charlotte Flair has also walked down to the ring wearing butterfly inspired gear in recent memory.

Overall, it doesn't seem like Charlotte Flair is interested in having the show related to her in-ring persona, with all merchandising and branding for "Off The Pedestal" being promoted by her real name, Ashley Fliehr. At this time, there is no official release date for the first episode of Flair's new podcast. Additionally, outside of Ric Flair, any other future guests on "The Queen's" show are currently unknown.