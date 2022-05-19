Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver of Kayfabe Commentaries are teaming up to present the Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast every week, starting on July 11.

Presented by the Podcast Heat network, the show will air every Monday on both audio and video podcast outlets and promises to bring “uncensored and unfiltered” conversations.

Kevin Nash is a one-time WWE Champion and five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He was also a part of the New World Order stable that took WCW by storm during the 90s in the battle for supremacy against WWE during The Monday Night Wars.

“Kliq This listeners will get a magical mystery tour into all aspects of life,” Kevin Nash said in the official press release. “No topic is off-limits or out of bounds. We will be pop culture driven, but not too timid to attack today’s current cancel culture.”

Podcast Heat founder David Greene is looking forward to the conversations between the pair.

“Before podcasting became commonplace for professional wrestling, Sean Oliver and his Kayfabe Commentaries shoot interviews were the fans ‘go-to’ for behind-the-scenes stories and information,” Greene said. “And of all his interviews, Sean’s conversations with Kevin Nash were can’t miss. I can’t wait to hear what these guys have in store when the conversations can extend beyond just professional wrestling.”

A live episode will also take place at the returning fan convention Starrcast V, which is taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on July 29, 30, and 31, during SummerSlam weekend.

“Kliq This will be the best of what fans loved about our shoot interviews together, just on a much broader scale,” Oliver said. “Fans will slide up to the bar next to Kevin and me for banter and guests ranging from the stars of wrestling, to entertainment, to music and Lord knows what else.”

To interact with “Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast” on Twitter, follow @KliqThisPodcast.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts