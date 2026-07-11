Dominik Mysterio Didn't Enjoy Attention Associated With Being On WWE TV As A Child

Long before he became a pro wrestler, young Dominik Mysterio made a series of appearances on WWE programming in the 2000s as part of a storyline involving his father Rey Mysterio and family friend Eddie Guerrero. Many fans will recall that Rey and Guerrero fought in a ladder match over custody of Dominik, and although he has fond memories of Guerrero, some aspects of the experience were jarring for young Dom.

"When I was a kid, I just didn't understand it," Mysterio said on "JaackMaate's Happy Hour." "I hated it – not wrestling; I loved wrestling. Not watching it; I just didn't enjoy the attention on me."

The statement came after Mysterio was asked if he is able to avoid getting nervous before performing because he's been a part of WWE for so long, but he denied that to be true. He was joined by his onscreen partner Liv Morgan in the interview, who also confirmed that she still gets nervous before wrestling although she now has plenty of years under her belt.

Although he may have complicated thoughts on his overall onscreen experience, Mysterio wound up deciding to pursue a career in WWE regardless. He began making appearances on the main roster in 2019 before wrestling his debut match against Seth Rollins the following year. Since then, Mysterio has found success as a singles and tag team champion, along with becoming an important member of The Judgment Day.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "JaackMaate's Happy Hour" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.