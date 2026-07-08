Saquon Shugars Costs Darkstate Chance At WWE NXT Tag Titles

The Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes have learned the identities of their next challengers.

On Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," four teams battled to secure their spot as number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championships: OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy, Birthright's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors, and DarkState's Osiris Griffin and Cutler James. The DarkState members appeared on the verge of victory when Griffin wiped out the sea of competitors with a dive to the outside floor. Before his team could further capitalize, however, his former stablemate Saquon Shugars strolled through the crowd with a baseball bat in hand, causing Dion Lennox to charge after him. Cutler and James were subsequently slammed into the steel steps by their match opponents.

Back in the ring, OTM dropped Connors to the mat. A brawl between OTM and the other Birthright members followed, with the action ultimately trailing to the backstage area. As Connors still lay motionless in the ring, Van Dux leapt off the top rope and landed on him. Legacy then did the same in the form of 450 Splash to secure the match-winning pinfall on Connors.

With their win, Van Dux and Legacy have earned the right to challenge Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Championships in the coming weeks. Baylor and Smokes captured the titles besting DarkState back in February. Last week, the pair successfully defended the NXT tag titles against AAA's Galeno and Dr. Wagner Jr. on "NXT" TV.