Layla Diggs Gets Shock Wins Four-Way For Chance At WWE NXT NA Women's Title

Layla Diggs scored an upset victory on "WWE NXT" over Thea Hail, Lizzy Rain, and Izzi Dame to become number one contender for the Women's North American Championship. She'll take on Zaria for a shot at the gold next week.

Dame tried to take control of the match early on, but Rain prevented it and the three other women went to work after Dame was taken to the outside. Diggs attempted a double pin on Rain and Hail, but was tripped up and sent face-first onto the ring apron by Dame. Diggs planted Dame onto the canvas, but it was Rain who tried to get the advantage.

Diggs hit a flying cross body to Dame and Rain on the outside, but Hail hit a trust fall from the middle rope to the entire field on the outside. Back in the ring, Dame hit a superplex on Rain, then Diggs and Hail hit double frog splashes. Hail almost had Diggs pinned off a standing moonsault.

Hail hit her springboard back senton to Diggs and Rain, but Dame tried to steal the pin. Diggs dove off the ropes right into a cutter from Rain, but Dame tried to capitalize again and took down Rain with a boot, then a power bomb before hitting Diggs with a chokeslam. Hail tried to lock in the Kimura Lock on Diggs, but Diggs ran Hail into the corner, before being sent shoulder-first into the post herself.

Dame and Rain went one-on-one with the other women down, but Hail intercepted Rain and tried to roll her up, then tried again for the Kimura. Rain hit a Thunderstuck to Hail, but Dame took out Rain with a big boot. In the end, it was Diggs who hit the moonsault to Hail, with Dame and Rain out of the ring, for the victory.