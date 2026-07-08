Kendal Grey Beats Nattie To Retain WWE NXT Women's Title

Kendal Grey defeated Nattie in her first defense of the NXT Women's Championship during "WWE NXT."

Nattie was accompanied by Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons at ringside, while the champion was supported by Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair.

Nattie rushed Grey from the starting bell and looked to take the match onto the mat, getting the better of the champion to begin with. Grey defended well and took the fight back to the challenger, angering her as she sent her to the outside of the ring.

Grey cinched in an ankle lock when she returned to the ring, but Nattie managed to roll her out of the ring. Lyons and Petrovic got in Grey's face and Nattie used the distraction to blindside her. Sinclair attacked Lyons and Petrovic but soon got dropped herself until Lola Vice ran down to help her fight them off.

Back in the ring, Nattie got two near-falls before looking for the Sharpshooter, with Grey cradling her into her own near-fall to break the hold. Grey looked for an ankle lock that was equally countered, with Nattie then cinching in a rear choke in the middle of the ring.

Nattie rolled through into an attempted armbar, only for Grey to roll her up, Nattie then kicking out and relinquishing the hold. Nattie telegraphed Grey flying from the top rope to lock in the Sharpshooter at last, though Grey managed to reach the ropes and break the hold.

Nattie sought to press her advantage but Grey caught her with a Shades of Grey out of nowhere, covering her to make the winning pinfall.