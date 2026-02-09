Natalya No More, Former WWE Divas Champion's Name Change Official

Ahead of her match against former Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri on the February 9 edition of "WWE Raw," former Divas Champion Natalya's name has officially been changed to her new, more fierce gimmick on WWE's official website. Natalya is now "Nattie," the name she has been using in AAA and other promotions outside of WWE.

The in-ring veteran first appeared as the character at Bloodsport 13 during WrestleMania 41 weekend, where she defeated Miyu Yamashita and brawled with NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Paige. Nattie then wrestled in NWA at the 2025 Crockett Cup, as well as in Reality of Wrestling. She defeated Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport 14. Following the appearances in addition to her time in AAA, where she even challenged for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, fans began calling for Nattie to change her character on the main roster.

Nattie made her WWE return, after appearing in various video vignettes training Dupri, on January 19 to cost Dupri a rematch for the Women's IC title. Following the match, Nattie turned heel on her former protege and attacked her in the middle of the ring.

She entered the Women's Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at #13, and walked out to new music. She had been using Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" at events like Bloodsport, and she debuted a new theme that played homage to the original RATM song at the Rumble. The bout was also her first match as Nattie on the main roster, and she eliminated Becky Lynch.

Her last singles match on the red brand ahead of the character change came during the August 18 episode of the show. Natalya was defeated by Lynch, who retained her Women's Intercontinental title.