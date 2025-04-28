WWE's Natalya To Challenge For NWA Women's World Title Following Bloodsport Debut

After decades of wrestling exclusively with WWE, Natalya Neidhart made her return to the independent scene earlier this month, facing Miyu Yamashita at GCW Bloodsport XIII. It was previously revealed that Natalya will follow that up by wrestling in the NWA. Her match has now been officially announced, and it's a big one. She'll challenge Kenzie Page for the NWA Women's World Championship at the show.

The announcement shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched Bloodsport, as Natalya brawled with Page during that event. Page was in the crowd for Natalya's match, with the two getting in each other's faces after the bout before being separated by security.

Natalya previously explained how her NWA appearance came together, revealing that she and the promotion's owner Billy Corgan are old friends. Just like her Bloodsport match, Natalya views this as an opportunity to show wrestling fans that she's capable of doing more than what gets shown on TV.

The title match is set to take place on Saturday, May 17, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It's the company's annual Crockett Cup, featuring a single-night tag tournament that includes 16 teams. Additionally, Thomas Latimer is scheduled to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against former WWE and ECW star Rhyno.

Over in WWE, most of Natalya's appearances as of late have taken place on "Main Event" or were streamed as part of WWE Speed. The veteran wrestler did take part in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, lasting for more than 15 minutes but failing to eliminate anyone else before being thrown out by Liv Morgan.