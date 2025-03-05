WWE's Natalya Shares Excitement For Upcoming NWA Show

The last several years have seen WWE fostering partnerships with various promotions, and the NWA has become the latest organization to join the fold, with WWE star Natalya Neidhart set to wrestle there in May. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Natalya credited Smashing Pumpkins frontman and NWA owner Billy Corgan for her involvement.

"I've literally moved heaven and Earth to be a part of this, because Billy is such a good friend of mine," Natalya said. "I've known Billy since 2006, so he's somebody that's just believed in me since the very beginning of my career, and just really motivated me and wanted me to always fight for my dreams."

Neidhart also referred to comments made last year by "Busted Open" co-host Bully Ray, who previously shared his belief that Natalya was not doing enough in WWE with regard to her character. Natalya took the criticism personally at first, but although Bully was harsh in his wording, she eventually began to feel that he was correct.

"I have wanted to do so much more, and this opportunity with NWA — it's just a chance for me to show everybody what I've always had, that I've never lost," Natalya continued.

Bully was taken aback by Natalya's words and asked her to clarify, with the WWE star confirming that she was angered upon seeing Bully mention her character in a negative light. However, it did motivate her to take a more active role in her career, leading to her NWA appearance.

While Bully admitted to criticizing some aspects of Natalya's presentation, the WWE Hall of Famer said he has also praised her. Most recently, Bully suggested that Natalya could take part in the WWE-TNA partnership by challenging TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich. That's not out of the realm of possibility, but Natalya is likely now focused on her upcoming NWA bout.

