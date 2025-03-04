NWA Announces Return Of Crockett Cup, WWE Star To Appear At 2300 Arena Show

Over the past year, the previously rigid WWE has gotten friendlier with several outside promotions. The most notable has been TNA, who WWE has since agreed to a multi-year working agreement with, but has also included Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH, and select independent wrestling events, such as Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. And though it's too early to tell, a recent announcement suggests things could be getting cozy between WWE and the NWA.

On today's episode of "Busted Open Radio," it was announced that WWE star Natalya would soon be coming to the NWA. That news was confirmed shortly after by the NWA on X, with the promotion announcing that Natalya would be competing at NWA Crockett Cup on May 17 at the 2300 Arena, aka the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If the most prestigious tag team tournament ever isn't enough, @WWE Superstar Natalya will be competing in an NWA ring! This is one you won't want to miss! Tickets are... pic.twitter.com/kykQ8mKxZg — NWA (@nwa) March 4, 2025

This is yet another announcement that has Natalya stretching her legs outside of the WWE bubble, as the long-time WWE star was announced to be part of Bloodsport during WrestleMania weekend. In both cases, an opponent has yet to be announced for Natalya, in what will be her first matches in a non-WWE ring since 2007.

Whether or not Natalya's involvement in the Crockett Cup is a sign of a bigger working relationship between WWE and NWA, or is merely a one-off, remains to be seen. WWE had once been a member of the NWA during the organization's glory years in the 60s, 70s, and early 80s, before later breaking away under Vince McMahon and becoming the dominant wrestling company. The two sides later worked together again, albeit briefly, in 1998, during the height of the Attitude Era.