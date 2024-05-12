Bully Ray Gets Candid About WWE Star Natalya

Even if she hasn't been on the winning side of things recently, the last couple of weeks have been really good for Natalya. The long-time WWE veteran and daughter of Jim Neidhart was part of the first-ever women's NXT Underground match last week, battling Lola Vice in a highly praised effort, and then followed it with another well-received match against IYO Sky in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament this Monday on "Raw." The Sky match was made special for Natalya because it occurred right before the birthday of her uncle, the late Owen Hart, to whom she dedicated the match.

Despite her strong in-ring output, Bully Ray has been left wanting to see more from the former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion. On Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully declared that as good a wrestler as Natalya has proven to be, she hasn't been able to accomplish as much within the WWE because she didn't have, in Bully's eyes, a sustainable, entertaining character.

"Nattie's a great pro wrestler," Bully said. "What's she done for the past ten years? Not a f*****g thing. I'd rather watch Chelsea, entertaining Chelsea Green, than the pro wrestler Nattie Neidhart, and you know how much I love Nattie. And for the love of god, give Nattie a heel run as a 'Housewife of New Jersey' esq diva. But I'm just saying, you don't have to be a great pro wrestler. Nattie's always wrestling, wrestling at the Dungeon and the dojo and having great matches and all this. What good is it doing her? I'd rather see a sports entertainer who's a decent pro wrestler any day of the week."

