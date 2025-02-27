Bully Ray Suggests Sending This 'Passionate' WWE Star To TNA

With the WWE/TNA working relationship now firmly entrenched after WWE announced the two sides had agreed on a multi-year deal earlier this year, the door has been opened for stars from both promotions to cross over at any time. So far though, no WWE main roster stars have made the trek over to TNA, which would change if two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray had his way.

On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully made the case for WWE star Natalya to have a run with TNA. Some of this was based on a previous Natalya appearance on "Busted Open," where she expressed interest in facing TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich. That wasn't the only reason Bully suggested Natalya, however, as he pointed out that a TNA run would give her something to do, as opposed to sitting on the sidelines in WWE.

"If they're not going to do anything with her, then go to TNA and wrestle Masha, or wrestle some of the girls there," Bully said. "Most wrestlers, especially a Nattie, who's so passionate about pro wrestling, [that] I don't think she'd give a s**t if she was in a WWE ring or a TNA ring."

Natalya seemingly had plenty to do after re-signing with WWE last summer, feuding with Pure Fusion Collective well into the fall. That's changed since the feud ended, with Natalya only wrestling on "Raw" or PLE events three times since November. The long-time veteran has instead been regularly working "WWE Speed" and "WWE Main Event," including picking up a win over Alba Fyre on the latter program this past week.

