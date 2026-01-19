Natalya Turns Heel On WWE Raw, Costs Maxxine Dupri IC Title Match Against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is still Women's Intercontinental Champion after Natalya turned heel on her former friend, Maxxine Dupri, costing her the match on "WWE Raw." Natalya returned in a backstage segment ahead of the match and accompanied Dupri to the ring, as Dupri was set for her rematch against Lynch after "The Man" recaptured the title on the January 5 edition of the red brand.

The women locked up to start off the match and it was Lynch to get Dupri off her feet. Lynch dodged an ankle lock, but caught a dropkick and rolled out of the ring. Dupri hit a cannonball from the ring apron to take out the champion. Back in the ring, Dupri went to the ropes, but Lynch hit a neck breaker to her challenger across the top turnbuckle. Dupri rallied and hit a leg drop to Lynch, but she kicked out. She avoided another ankle lock by getting to the ropes. Dupri dodged an arm bar and Dis-Arm-Her, and almost had the match won with a big kick to the back of Lynch's head.

"The Man" hit a suplex off the middle rope, followed by a DDT, but Dupri wouldn't stay down. The champion took the cover off the top turnbuckle, but it was Lynch who bounced off of it after countering yet another ankle lock. Dupri covered Lynch and looked to have the victory, but Natalya put Lynch's foot on the rope from the outside. Lynch was able to hit a Manhandle Slam for the victory.

After the match, Natalya attacked Dupri in the ring. While beating her down, she shouted at her former student that she was "never going to learn," and locked her in the sharpshooter.