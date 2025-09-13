WWE's Natalya (As Nattie) Earns AAA Reina De Reinas Title Match At Worlds Collide

"The Low Key Legend" Nattie, aka WWE's Natalya, is one step closer to becoming AAA Reina de Reinas Champion after defeating Faby Apache at Worlds Collide Las Vegas for the opportunity to challenge Lady Flammer for the gold. Nattie and Apache challenged Flammer in a triple threat match at Triplemania XXXIII, and the champion came out on top.

Apache and Nattie both showed off their strength at the beginning of their match, with neither one budging when they were hit by the other with shoulder strikes and slaps. Nattie locked in various submissions in the middle of the ring, but Apache just wouldn't quit. Apache battled back and went to the top and hit Nattie with a big cross body, then a boot, for the two count. She got Nattie into a submission of her own, a body lock, but "The Low Key Legend" battled back, and the women traded strikes with Nattie still in the hold.

The Luchadora got her opponent in an ankle lock and hit her with a second nasty boot to the face for another two count. Apache looked to get Nattie in a sharpshooter, but Nattie countered and the women traded roll-ups until Nattie got Apache's shoulders down for the three count.