JBL Says WWE Has Captured 'Lightning In A Bottle' With This Rivalry

When Oba Femi made his WWE NXT debut in 2022, it was clear to many that he had the potential to become a huge star in the industry. Since then, Femi has begun living up to that potential, finding success both in developmental and on the main roster, including a high-profile rivalry with Brock Lesnar. During an episode of "Something To Wrestle," former WWE star John "Bradshaw" Layfield commented on the feud between Femi and Lesnar, which has the two slated for a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam.

"What a huge match! I was trying to think [of] stars we've had that have come along like these two guys, and I can't think of anybody," he said. "These two guys have just got lighting in a bottle; both of 'em!"

The rivalry began during the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match, when Lesnar eliminated Femi. This was followed up by a match at WWE WrestleMania 42, with Lesnar seemingly retiring after losing to Femi before later returning to attack the up-and-comer. Lesnar won the rematch between the two, and now they're preparing to face off again.

"Brock has been a draw since he walked in the door," JBL added, noting Lesnar's success in both WWE and the UFC. "Talk about Mount Rushmore; I mean, boy, if you don't put Brock on there, Brock might suplex the mountain! And then you've got this Oba Femi who's just... I mean, the world has taken off with this guy." The veteran also noted how Femi's signature walk to the ring has also set him apart from other talent, and while he finds it comparable to the Bushwhackers' strut, he still maintains that Femi is "over like crazy."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.