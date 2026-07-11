WWE Star The Miz Identifies Most Painful Finisher To Take

The Miz has taken plenty of hard-hitting bumps across his career, and as one of WWE's most dependable wrestlers, he's also been on the receiving end of his fair share of finishing moves from the roster. Looking back at his career during an interview on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Miz identified the most painful finishers to take.

"Any type of powerbomb. So anyone that does a powerbomb, where you're up on their shoulders and they power bomb [you down to the mat] – that's always a bad one," he admitted, clarifying that something like Kevin Owens' Pop-Up Powerbomb was rough but not too bad. "A chokeslam is pretty brutal. Because you're – when I wanna take a Chokeslam, I'm going as high as I possibly can, and when you come back down? Oof, ooh, your back feels it! Oh, Great Khali's! ... Holy cow. Great Khali would have to be number one, yeah. Gosh, I remember those."

Over the years, many other veterans have weighed in on the most painful finisher conversation, including WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. During an episode of his podcast, RVD identified the Alabama Slam as his least favorite move to take. He explained that, due to being hoisted behind the person and flipped over their head before landing, the concern is having your head bounce off the mat. RVD also listed the chokeslam as another brutal move, similarly noting that going backwards and hitting the mat is something he specifically hates doing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.