'Jungle' Jack Perry Makes AEW Status Clear On Beach Break

"Jungle" Jack Perry announced he would be staying with AEW, putting an end to speculation over his future in a video package aired during "AEW Dynamite."

Speculation had been mounting only recently after reports emerged indicating he had not re-signed with the company as his current deal wound down. He hadn't wrestled on TV since losing to Zack Sabre Jr. during "Dynamite" in June, understood to have been in contract negotiations in the weeks that had passed.

He confirmed he would be re-signing with the company in a vignette going over his time with AEW thus far. Voicing over highlights of his singles runs and runs alongside Luchasaurus, he said that he has always been described as someone with potential, and had been worried he was not going to fulfill that during his years as "The Scapegoat." But he went on to say he wants to be the World Champion and he wants to make good on the opportunity.

Luchasaurus also addressed their partnership and said he had promised he would always protect him, and feels he has done that to the best of his ability. The package concluded with Perry confirming he was re-signing with the company, signing the contract with Tony Khan and Luchasaurus present.